Mobile mammography van brings screenings to Tri-State communities

CINCINNATI — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and St. Elizabeth Healthcare is promoting the importance of early detection through its mobile mammography van.

"I had no idea that I could even have breast cancer because I was so healthy," said Sherry Hughes, a breast cancer survivor and former WCPO 9 News meteorologist.

Hughes said she advocated for advanced screenings, which helped her find cancer early. She said it was her faith and support system that pulled her through.

Now, Hughes works with Cincinnati Cancer Advisors, where she serves as an advocate for early detection and supports breast cancer patients, their families and survivors.

"You have to get your mammograms, and you also have to know your breasts," Hughes said. "If you're not of that age where you get mammograms, you have to be vigilant."

That's why St. Elizabeth Healthcare is bringing its mobile mammography van to different locations so patients can get screened.

"Women 40 and over are recommended to get a yearly screening mammogram," said Vinicombe, program director of the mammography van at St. Elizabeth Healthcare.

Vinicombe is helping meet people where they're at.

St. Elizabeth is making the process to get a mammogram accessible and convenient, with the process taking between 10 to 15 minutes in the mobile van.

"We have funding available if you don't have insurance, and it's quick 10 or 15 minutes, less than a coffee break," said Vinicombe.

Hughes said early detection saves lives.

"Early detection improves outcomes greatly," said Hughes.

The mobile van will be at St. Elizabeth Physicians in Hebron from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 6.

You can schedule an appointment by calling 877-424-5750 or by clicking here. If you're already a patient with St. Elizabeth, you can make an appointment through MyChart.