Police: Man dies after being ejected during crash in Delhi Township

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man is dead after he was ejected during a crash in Delhi Township early Friday morning, according to Delhi Township police.

Police said the crash happened at around 1:05 a.m. Friday morning in the 1200 block of Anderson Ferry Road, near Cleander Road.

According to police, the driver was heading north on Anderson Ferry Road when the vehicle went off the left side of the road. The driver then hit multiple objects, including a parked vehicle, concrete steps and an embankment, police said.

The driver was ejected during the crash, according to police. Life-saving measures were attempted by police and fire crews at the scene and the driver was taken to a hospital, but he died from his injuries while en route, police said.

Police have not yet released the identity of the man who died. The crash is still under investigation; police have not said what may have caused the driver to go off the side of the road.