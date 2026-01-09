Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
24  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyDelhi Township

Actions

Police: Man dies after being ejected during crash in Delhi Township

delhi township police
WCPO
delhi township police
Posted

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man is dead after he was ejected during a crash in Delhi Township early Friday morning, according to Delhi Township police.

Police said the crash happened at around 1:05 a.m. Friday morning in the 1200 block of Anderson Ferry Road, near Cleander Road.

According to police, the driver was heading north on Anderson Ferry Road when the vehicle went off the left side of the road. The driver then hit multiple objects, including a parked vehicle, concrete steps and an embankment, police said.

The driver was ejected during the crash, according to police. Life-saving measures were attempted by police and fire crews at the scene and the driver was taken to a hospital, but he died from his injuries while en route, police said.

Police have not yet released the identity of the man who died. The crash is still under investigation; police have not said what may have caused the driver to go off the side of the road.

Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM

More local news:
Hundreds in Cincinnati protest ICE operations in wake of deadly shooting Pierce Township works to fully staff police department after voters approve levy New Covington parking app promotes local businesses ahead of bridge closures

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Let's Talk, Lawrenceburg! We want to talk with you Jan. 22 to find solutions, together