Cincinnati Cancer Advisors partners with medical professionals to offer free cancer screenings in Avondale

CINCINNATI — The American Cancer Society reports 2024 will be the first year the U.S. expects more than 2 million cancer cases, with more than 600,000 deaths.

Eric Washington, the Cincinnati Health Department's men's health program coordinator, knows firsthand the impact of cancer.

"My grandfather passed away from prostate cancer, and my dad has prostate cancer," Washington said. "It's important for me to come to make sure I don't have any elevation in my numbers."

That's why he got his free screening at an event in Avondale Friday hosted by Cincinnati Cancer Advisors in partnership with AmeriHealth Caritas Ohio, UC Health, TriHealth and the Cincinnati Health Department. Medical professionals offered free breast, prostate and lung cancer screenings while providing community health information resources.

According to the CDC, Black and African American people are at a higher risk of getting and dying from many kinds of cancers. Avondale has one the lowest life expectancy rates in the city, with 78% of its population identifying as Black.

"More than 11,000 people here in the Greater Cincinnati area will be diagnosed with cancer," said Sherry Hughes with Cincinnati Cancer Advisors.

Black women are also 41% more likely to die from breast cancer than white women. Hughes herself had to battle breast cancer just five years ago.

"The breast MRI revealed that there was a small mass and it was cancerous, but it was found early, so I went through all of my cancer treatments, and today, five years later, I'm still here, and I'm trying to advocate and help others," Hughes said.

Cincinnati Cancer Advisors is an independent medical oncology consultative practice that works to improve the care of cancer patients while providing free second opinions, genetic testing, referrals, genetic counseling and patient financial navigation services to anyone in the Tri-State.

"You can survive cancer if you can get an early detection. First, you have to be screened for it, so that's what this is all about, making sure that the community has access," said Hughes.