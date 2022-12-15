Ohio lawmakers pass flurry of bills including one that makes 'swatting' a felony

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It was a busy night for Ohio lawmakers. They sent a flurry of bills to Governor Mike Dewine's desk overnight as the end of the legislative session gets closer.

The state senate unanimously passed a house bill that would make ‘swatting’ a felony in Ohio. ‘Swatting’ is when someone makes a false report of a serious threat.

If the governor signs House Bill 462 into law, violators could face prison time and potentially thousands of dollars in restitution.

“All across the country, folks have been killed in these instances — law enforcement officers and civilians as well,” said sponsor state Rep. Kevin Miller last month.

A string of 'swatting' incidents has disrupted schools across the Tri-State this year. Last month, a false report of an active shooter sent hundreds of Winton Woods students on lockdown.

Earlier this year, Princeton High School was one of several schools that fell victim to a statewide 'swatting' incident.

The General Assembly also passed House Bill 458, which relates to elections and voting.

The bill requires that Ohio voters present a photo ID when voting in person and casting a ballot on election day unless they provide a religious objection. If the individual does not have a photo ID on election day, they may cast a provisional ballot and show a photo ID to the board after election day.

The bill also eliminates most August special elections and shortens the deadline to cast absentee ballots.

State lawmakers also passed a bill prohibiting local municipalities from banning flavored tobacco products due to targeting children.

Ohio House lawmakers prevented a controversial transgender student-athlete ban from passing. The bill passed in the Senate. Since the Senate made so many changes, it had to return to the House for debate, where the changes were struck down. The bill could come up for discussion again in the House or the Senate could pass the bill without the changes.

