Transgender student-athlete ban, State Board of Education overhaul set to become law in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Numerous controversial education bills were combined and passed during the Ohio Senate session Wednesday at 11 p.m.

House Bill 151 passed along party lines. Originally just a bill about Ohio’s Teacher Residency Program, the House snuck in language from another bill that would ban transgender girls and women from participating in middle and high school and college athletics.

RELATED: Ohio GOP passes bill aiming to root out 'suspected' transgender female athletes through genital inspection

A PROPOSED AMENDMENT - Bill to strip powers from the State Board of Ed. may be combined with the bill to ban trans students from playing sports.



HOWEVER, THERE WOULD BE NO MORE GENITAL INSPECTIONS / BIRTH CERTIFICATE CHECKS.@WEWS @WCPO @OhioCapJournal https://t.co/Pbj6i8X4ll — Morgan Trau (@MorganTrau) December 15, 2022

This bill caused national backlash after a News 5 investigation that looked into the provision that would require genital inspections for any student “accused of being” transgender. The Senate lawmakers took that part out of the House bill, which News 5 broke in June, but they now substituted in language that would require a birth certificate check.

Now, however, no type of "check" will take place, according to Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware), who is chairman of the Primary & Secondary Education Committee.

Sen @nickieantonio (D-Lakewood) is reading testimony from the ONLY trans high athlete, a softball player named Ember who I have spoken with.



"I couldn't figure out why my state government hated me so much," Antonio read. — Morgan Trau (@MorganTrau) December 15, 2022

The Senate decided to one-up the House, adding in Senate Bill 178, which would strip away most of the State Board of Education's powers. The only responsibilities left for the board would be selecting the state superintendent, licensing teachers, handling staff disciplinary issues and making school territory transfer decisions.

A News 5 analysis found that one week after Democratic-affiliated candidates won control over the school board, the Republican lawmakers moved a bill forward to strip their powers. For the first time in years, progressive candidates will control the elected seats on the executive agency, regulating if a resolution is able to pass or not.

However, the GOP-dominated board was extremely chaotic and neglected their actual duties, according to Senate President Matt Huffman. Instead of finding a new superintendent, the board members spent hours debating issues that they have no jurisdiction over.

RELATED: Ohio GOP moves forward bill to strip powers from Board of Ed. after losing control to Democrats

Another bill, House Bill 739 was also shoved into the now 2,000+ page bill. It would prohibit schools from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, one that does not currently exist and legally wouldn't be able to take place in public institutions anyway.

RELATED: Ohio lawmaker proposes prohibition on non-existent vaccine mandate

This story will be updated.

Follow WEWS statehouse reporter Morgan Trau on Twitter and Facebook.