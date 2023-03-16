Sports betting, guns, weed, LGBTQ+ rights: Here's where things stands in Kentucky as lawmakers face deadline

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers are facing a major deadline Thursday. It's the final day of session before the "veto break." This means that if Governor Andy Beshear vetoes anything passed by the end of the day, the general assembly will have the chance to override it.

Lawmakers passed a flurry of bills yesterday ahead of the deadline.

One big piece of legislation headed to Beshear's desk would make Kentucky a "second amendment sanctuary state." House Bill 153 would essentially nullify the enforcement of any federal firearm ban. Similar measures have been found unconstitutional in other states. Beshear has not said if he will sign it or veto it.

The Kentucky House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 5 Wednesday night. The bill will now head to Beshear's desk. SB 5 creates a new process for parents to challenge books and instructional material at schools. Some say the measure will protect children while others have labeled it as a "book banning" bill. During Wednesday night's session, bill sponsor Representative Josh Calloway attempted to add a drag show in public places ban to the bill. Representatives voted against this amendment.

An amendment that narrowly passed Wednesday softens some of the language in controversial House Bill 470 surrounding gender-affirming care. Democratic Minority Chair Senator Reggie Thomas joined Republicans to vote for the motion, explaining his vote by saying it would make a “bad bill better.” Republicans were split in that vote. After both the amendment’s passed, legislators voted to table the discussion until Thursday. It’s not clear if Republicans will have the votes to pass HB 470 on Thursday, said Senate President Stivers, who is a Republican.

Senate Bill 47 is also still on the table. It would legalize medical marijuana in the commonwealth. The bill even gained support of a previously vocal opponent, Senator Damon Thayer. If it doesn't come up for a vote Thursday, it could once again die in the Senate.

Another bill we are watching is House Bill 551 which would legalize sports betting in Kentucky. It still needs to receive procedural readings in the Senate so a vote likely won't happen until after the veto break.

Our partners at WLEX helped contribute to the reporting in this article.

