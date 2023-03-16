Medical marijuana bill passes in Kentucky Senate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — In a vote of 26-11, the Kentucky Senate passed Senate Bill 47 which would allow medical marijuana in the state.

No smoking is allowed in the bill. And it gives the state nearly two years to develop a medical marijuana program.

This is a first in Kentucky.

In past years, the House said yes to medical marijuana, but the bill died in the Senate.

Sen. Stephen West (R), the bill’s primary sponsor, tells the Senate that it’s time for Kentucky to have medical marijuana program.

Sen. West says “this bill is not perfect” but it’s progress for Kentucky. “Give our citizens the opportunity to use medical cannabis," he says.

The bill still needs passage from the House. If that happens, it will be after veto-break.

