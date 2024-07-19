Could Andy Beshear be the next Democratic VP nominee? KY governor on short list if Biden drops out

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Could Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear trade in his seat in Frankfort for one in Washington D.C.?

That's a possibility being discussed right now as more Democrats on Capitol Hill call for President Biden to bow out of the race for the White House.

On Friday, Biden's campaign chair affirmed the President is remaining in the race and intends to return to the campaign trail next week. Despite that, more than 30 congressional Democrats have formally voiced their desire to see Biden withdraw his reelection bid.

Should Biden drop out — a decision some still expect to be announced as early as this weekend — Vice President Kamala Harris is considered the favorite to replace him. And should that happen, she would then need to choose her running mate.

That's where Beshear comes in.

The 46-year-old has led the Bluegrass State since 2019. He beat out former Attorney General Daniel Cameron to win reelection in 2023.

That ability to maintain executive control in a predominantly red state has likely elevated his position in speculative standings, said Shauna Reilly, a political science professor at NKU.

​"His appeal to moderates probably," she said. "A Southern Democrat is not a Democrat that we would see from California, such as Vice President Harris."

Beshear's policy platforms are similar but not as progressive as Harris', which could provide a balance to the Democratic ticket, Reilly said.

"You would see some moderation in those that would secure the voters who are maybe a little concerned with some of the left-leaning part of that ticket," she said.

We asked Reilly how likely it would be for Beshear to join the Democratic ticket. She said he's far from a shoe-in, but she understands why he's in the running.

"Electorally there are two others that make a little more sense. If you think about where Biden is losing numbers — so we're seeing North Carolina down by four points, Michigan down by four points, Pennsylvania down by four points. Arizona — though I don't think that Biden would win Arizona anyways but he's in a negative number — so when we think about the other folks that are being suggested, they all come from those states," Reilly said. "Those folks all bring different pieces. Now, they don't necessarily have the same charisma or the same record as Beshear all those other things that Beshear does but we're just thinking about the trade offs between those."

In a sit-down interview with us Friday, Democratic Ohio Representative Greg Landsman said Beshear would be a promising VP nominee.



"Andy is a really wonderful human being. He's incredibly kind — which is something we need right now, that kind of kind, caring compassionate leader who's also very strong and just does the work," Landsman said. "He's in many ways a perfect example of the kind of leaders many of us are looking for an I try to be."

Landsman also voiced support for some other Democratic leaders, including Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and former Mayor of New Orleans Mitch Landrieu, who served as Biden's infrastructure czar before joining the President's campaign.

Landsman refrained from speculating too much on possible VP candidates but did share he believes Harris would be the right person to take over the Presidential bid from Biden.

"She will excite young people and she's also a former prosecutor so being able to make the case about where the country needs to go and why Donald Trump is unfit to be President," Landsman said.

Landsman is among the congressional Democrats calling for Biden to exit the 2024 Presidential Race. He said he came to the decision after hundreds of conversations with constituents and weeks of consideration.

"I respect Joe Biden. He saved our democracy in 2020. He cares deeply about our country, he cares deeply about our democracy, he cares deeply about freedom and he cares deeply about working people," Landsman said in a statement. "But the question we have before us is about the future of the country. We cannot allow Donald Trump and the rise of fascism and authoritarianism to take root in America... it is time for President Biden to step aside and allow us to nominate a new leader who can reliably and consistently make the case against Donald Trump and make the case for the future of America."

Hours after Landsman called for change Friday, fellow Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown also called on Biden to withdraw.

Brown said in a statement that many of his constituents have reached out to him about the important matters in this year's election.

"I agree with the many Ohioans who have reached out to me. At this critical time, our full attention must return to these important issues. I think the President should end his campaign," he said.

The formal and official announcement of the Democratic presidential nominee will be declared at the Democratic National Convention. It'll be held in Chicago beginning Aug. 19.

During this year's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Former President Donald Trump formally accepted his nomination as the Republican presidential candidate and selected 39-year-old Middletown native JD Vance as his running mate.