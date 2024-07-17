JD Vance to give first speech as Trump's running mate at Day 3 of Republican National Convention

MILWAUKEE — Two days after he was selected as former President Donald Trump's running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance is set to give his first speech after the nomination Wednesday at the Republican National Convention.

Trump selected Vance over other top VP contenders South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

Vance is set to speak from the RNC at 9:30 p.m.

Vance, who has served in the Senate for less than two years, is expected to focus his speech on his upbringing and growing up poor in Southwest Ohio, according to Scripps News. Vance's wife Usha Vance is also expected to speak.

Vance, a Middletown native, rose to prominence when he released his book titled, "Hillbilly Elegy," which documented his socioeconomic struggles growing up in Southwest Ohio. That book was adapted by Ron Howard into a Netflix movie in 2020.

In the past, Vance has been critical of Trump, having publicly expressed doubts in him. In 2016, Vance said he could not vote for Trump, calling him a "fraud." Vance then began to embrace Trump and his brand of conservatism, capturing his endorsement when running for Ohio's Senate in 2022.

Other than Vance, those expected to speak Wednesday at the RNC include Texas Gov. Greg Abbot, former Trump aide Peter Navarro, Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. and others. In the first two days of the convention, UN Ambassador Nikki Halley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others have spoken.

