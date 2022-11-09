Stephanie Summerow Dumas wins reelection as Hamilton County Commissioner

Stephanie Summerow Dumas will be reelected as the Hamilton County Commissioner.

With 95% of Hamilton County's votes counted, Dumas lead with more than 35,000 votes against Republican candidate Matthew O'Neill and third-party candidate Christopher Smitherman.

Dumas made history when she became the county's first Black county commissioner in 2018 — she also became the first Black female commissioner in all of Ohio. She also made history in 2021 when she became the county's Black commission president.

Dumas has more than a 40 year career as a licensed social worker, specifically working in mental health.

She has also worked in the political field for 16 years.

Dumas served as vice-mayor for six years as well as mayor for six years in Forest Park. She also served as the Village Manager for Lincoln Heights for four years.

The Hamilton County Commissioner holds authority for government taxing, budgeting, appropriating and purchasing. They also hold title to county property, according to Hamilton County's website.

As Hamilton County's Commissioner, her priorities, according to her website, include decreasing the budget deficit, providing better access to transportation and increasing economic development.

Hamilton County's other two county commissioners are Alicia Reece and Denise Driehaus.

