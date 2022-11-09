Watch Now
NewsGovernmentElections Local

Actions

Stephanie Summerow Dumas wins reelection as Hamilton County Commissioner

Black Family Reunion Parade 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOSEPH FUQUA II
The 30th Annual The Midwest Regional Black Family Reunion brought food, live music and other activities to Sawyer Point Saturday August 18, 2018. Stephanie Summerow Dumas candidate for Hamilton County Commissioner rode in parade. Photo by Joseph Fuqua II for WCPO
Black Family Reunion Parade 2018
Posted at 12:22 AM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 00:22:11-05

Stephanie Summerow Dumas will be reelected as the Hamilton County Commissioner.

With 95% of Hamilton County's votes counted, Dumas lead with more than 35,000 votes against Republican candidate Matthew O'Neill and third-party candidate Christopher Smitherman.

Dumas made history when she became the county's first Black county commissioner in 2018 — she also became the first Black female commissioner in all of Ohio. She also made history in 2021 when she became the county's Black commission president.

Dumas has more than a 40 year career as a licensed social worker, specifically working in mental health.

She has also worked in the political field for 16 years.

Dumas served as vice-mayor for six years as well as mayor for six years in Forest Park. She also served as the Village Manager for Lincoln Heights for four years.

The Hamilton County Commissioner holds authority for government taxing, budgeting, appropriating and purchasing. They also hold title to county property, according to Hamilton County's website.

As Hamilton County's Commissioner, her priorities, according to her website, include decreasing the budget deficit, providing better access to transportation and increasing economic development.

Hamilton County's other two county commissioners are Alicia Reece and Denise Driehaus.

FIND THE LATEST MIDTERM ELECTION RESULTS FROM OHIO, KENTUCKY AND INDIANA HERE.

READ MORE:
Mike DeWine defeats Nan Whaley in Ohio’s governor race
Ohio sets record for most absentee, early voting in a statewide gubernatorial election
What issues do Tri-State voters care about most? Inflation, wages at the top of the list

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream 9 First Warning Weather Doppler radar, forecasts and temperatures 24/7 FREE!