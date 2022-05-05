County-by-County election results: How Ohio voted for Governor, Senate in the primary

CINCINNATI — Ohio on Tuesday chose its respective candidates to run for state-wide offices in the general election in November. Click through the results below to see how your county voted for Governor and Senate on both sides of the aisle.

Democratic U.S. Senate ticket

On the Democratic side, Tim Ryan won in a statewide landslide, winning all of the Tri-State's Ohio counties.

Bringing in more than 355,000 votes, Ryan — who has served 10 terms as a U.S. Representative for Ohio's 13th district — was the favorite democratic candidate to win the primary, and its clear to see why.

Despite running against both Morgan Harper and Traci Johnson, Ryan seemed to be unstoppable as he won majority vote in all 88 counties of the Buckeye State.

He will be taking on J.D. Vance for Rob Portman's current seat.

Republican U.S. Senate ticket

J.D. Vance brought home the Republican ticket in what was a closer race, but still a clear decision by the GOP voters of Ohio.

Vance swept all of southwest and southeast Ohio but didn't hold as much support in the middle of Ohio along the Indiana border — Mandel held a chokehold there despite not winning the ticket.

Matt Dolan, took control of Franklin County where Columbus, Ohio, is as well as Cuyahoga and Geuaga counties in northeast Ohio.

Overall, Vance, who is backed by former President Donald Trump and considers himself a "conservative outsider," won the ticket with 32% of votes in the state of Ohio.

Democratic Gubernatorial ticket

Jumping back over the aisle and into the governor race, Nan Whaley defeated former Cincinnati mayor John Cranley in the gubernatorial primary with an overall 65% of votes.

Whaley, who was elected mayor of Dayton in 2013 and 2017, dominated the race against Cranley and even narrowly beat him in Hamilton County, where he grew up and served as mayor of Cincinnati from 2013 to 2022. Overall in Hamilton County, Whaley brought in 19,895 votes while Cranley fell very closely with 19,859 votes.

Cranley won a few counties in the Tri-State nearby his home county, but the majority of those were slim margins.

Whaley — who is the first woman to win the democratic party's nomination — will be facing off against incumbent Mike DeWine for the governor position come next general election. If she wins, she will also be first elected female governor of Ohio.

Republican Gubernatorial ticket

Wrapping it up with the race for the Republican governor seat, incumbent Mike DeWine took home the ticket with 48% of votes statewide.

His major opponents, Joe Blystone and Jim Renacci, each put up a fight but DeWine stuck it out.

Blystone specifically had some promise in rural Ohio counties, including nearby Adams County, as well as Meigs, Gallia, Hocking and Vinton. Renacci only won Medina and Shelby counties throughout the state.

DeWine has held office since 2019, and while Trump endorsed DeWine in his 2018 race, the former president didn't back any gubernatorial candidates this year.

DeWine will face off against Whaley, and currently a democratic candidate hasn't won a statewide nonjudicial race in almost 16 years.