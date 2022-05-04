WATCH LIVE: Nan Whaley defeats former Cincinnati mayor John Cranley in Democrat gubernatorial primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nan Whaley defeated former Cincinnati mayor John Cranley in the Democratic gubernatorial primary, the Associated Press announced.

Cranley conceded around 9 p.m. Tuesday, saying he knows "all of this is God's plan."

WATCH WHALEY ACCEPT THE NOMINATION BELOW:



Whaley was elected as Dayton's mayor in 2013, running unopposed in 2017 — the first time in city history a mayoral race ran uncontested. Though well-known in Southwest Ohio, the University of Dayton alumna became known to a wider audience after a gunman killed nine and injured 27 others in Dayton's Historic Oregon District in 2019.

During her campaign, the Indiana native has focused on increasing job opportunities, combating corruption in the statehouse and education reform. Juxtaposed to Republican incumbent Mike DeWine, Whaley said she will be a "pro-choice Democratic governor."

"If the majority on the U.S. Supreme Court gets their way, the next Governor of Ohio may be the last line of defense protecting abortion rights in our state," Whaley said on her website. "As Governor, Nan will never (waver) on her commitment to choice."

The only woman in the race for Ohio governor, Whaley picked Cheryl Stephens as her running mate. If elected, Whaley would be the first elected female governor of Ohio.

Whaley will face DeWine in November. DeWine has held office since 2019, previously serving as Ohio's attorney general, a U.S. Senator and representing Ohio's 7th district in the U.S. House.

To check out election results in Ohio and Indiana, click here.

