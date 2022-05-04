Ohio primary results: Tim Ryan wins Dem ticket for U.S. Senate race

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tim Ryan has secured the Democrat ticket in Ohio's primary election and will head to the general election in November.

Analysts pointed to Ryan as the favorite to win the primary early on because of his experience. Ryan has served 10 terms as a U.S. Representative for Ohio's 13th district, which — prior to redistricting efforts — housed Lakewood and several other Cleveland suburbs west of the city. He was first elected to the role in 2002.

While campaigning, Ryan touted his passion for the economy, citing his service on the House Appropriations Committee, which controls federal spending. Ryan is also the co-chairman of the Congressional Manufacturing Caucus.

Ryan previously served in the Ohio State Senate from 2001 to 2002 before he was elected to represent the 13th district.

During his campaign for U.S. Senate, Ryan ran on a platform that included a focus on curbing dependence on foreign oil, raising the minimum wage and increasing access to opioid addiction treatment in Ohio.

He hails from Niles, Ohio, a small town in Trumbull county outside of Warren and Youngstown.

Author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance is seen as the GOP front-runner in the race to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman after receiving former President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

Incumbent Republican Gov. Mike DeWine appears well-positioned to secure his party’s nomination for another term. Nan Whaley and former Cincinnati mayor John Cranley are facing off in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

