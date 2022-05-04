Incumbent Mike DeWine wins Republican gubernatorial primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine won Ohio's Republican gubernatorial primary, the Associated Press announced less than an hour after polls closed.

DeWine has held office since 2019. While he was endorsed by former President Donald Trump in the 2018 election, Trump did not endorse any candidates in this year's gubernatorial primary.

The Yellow Springs native calls himself the "most pro-life governor in Ohio history," noting he signed the "Heartbeat Bill" in 2019 and the "Born Alive" bill in December 2021. DeWine's campaign has also focused on job creation and reducing crime. While Morning Consult said 60% of registered Ohio voters they polled approved of the job DeWine has done, his pandemic mandates and criticism of Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot upset some members of his party.

Still, DeWine defeated challengers Joe Blystone, Jim Renacci and Ron Hood.

DeWine will face either Nan Whaley or former Cincinnati mayor John Cranley in the general election. A democrat has not won a statewide nonjudicial race in Ohio in nearly 16 years. If elected, the Whaley would become the first elected female governor of Ohio.

Before becoming governor, DeWine worked as Ohio's attorney general from 2011 to 2019. He also served as a senator and represented the 7th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives.

To check out election results in Ohio and Indiana, click here.

