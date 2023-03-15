Congressman Greg Landsman introduces bill to cap cost of insulin for children

WASHINGTON DC — Former Cincinnati City Councilman and current Congressman Greg Landsman has introduced his first legislation since joining Congress.

The 13-paged bill introduced Tuesday would cap insulin products at $35 a month for everyone 26 and younger.

"My experience has been that it's really hard to say 'no' when you're talking about children," Landsman said. "We want to make insulin affordable for every single child in the United States."

Landsman said it's a critical first step in meeting his campaign promise of helping families pay their bills.

The push to make insulin more affordable is already in the works. Eli Lily is now maxing "out-of-pocket" insulin pharmacy costs at $35 a month. Danish Company Novo Nordisk said that by January 2024, customers will see a 65% to 75% cut on four of what it calls its "legacy products."

It's a move that Democrat Landsman said he fully supports.

"I mean there are a few pharmaceutical companies who may make a little less money, but that's alright," Landsman said.

In the meantime, President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to cap costs for all but that continues to receive Republican pushback. So, for now, Landsman said he's hoping that kids can be the bipartisan key to unlock a new and affordable future for thousands of families in need.

"It will take some pushing for some members," Landsman said. "I think when it comes to kids, people will say, 'this is the right thing to do.'"

Last session, Congress introduced more than a dozen bills aimed at cutting down insulin prices but none had bipartisan support. Landsman said he's already had talks with Republicans and Democrats on this bill to get it across the legislative finish line.

