Greg Landsman brings awareness to high insulin prices at State of the Union, brings local child affected

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Isaiah Gentry was one of the youngest people to attend this year's State of the Union Address.

The 12-year-old Tri-State native has Type 1 diabetes and was invited to the event by Cincinnati Democrat Greg Landsman.

Landsman is spearheading a bill that would help make insulin more affordable. It's a change President Joe Biden welcomes.

"Big Pharma has been unfairly charging people hundreds of dollars... making record profits," Biden said during his speech. "Not anymore."

Gentry's mother, a single parent, left her job for a lower paying one because it ensures her son's insulin and other medical costs are covered by Medicaid.

"It shouldn't be as high as it is," Gentry said. "Every income family should be able to afford it."

Last session, Congress introduced nearly a dozen bills on insulin prices, but none of them had bipartisan support. Landsman hopes his proposal will change that.

"We're raising awareness and getting buy-in on what will be big reform that will help millions of Americans," Landsman said.

READ MORE

Helping To Make Insulin Therapy More Affordable And Accessible

$35 monthly cap for insulin begins for Medicare recipients in 2023

1.3 million Americans ration insulin usage, study finds