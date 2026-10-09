Princeton bus drivers remain on strike after talks fail to produce agreement Friday

SHARONVVILLE, Ohio — Princeton City Schools bus drivers will remain on strike into next week after contract negotiations with transportation provider First Student ended without an agreement.

WATCH: Princeton bus drivers remain on strike as negotiations stall

Watch: Princeton bus drivers remain on strike as negotiations stall

Friday marked the seventh day of the strike, leaving families across the district continuing to find alternative ways to get students to and from school.

Drivers spent the afternoon on the picket line, saying the ongoing labor dispute is affecting not only workers but also parents and students.

"It's sad. I'm really disappointed because, like I said, this affects everybody," said Jammie Coburn, a bus driver of 30 years.

Coburn said the strike's impact extends beyond transportation challenges.

"Our parents are being affected as well because some have to go in late to work and get off early, and now it's messing with their compensation as well," she said.

Union leaders say negotiations with First Student remain stalled over wages, benefits and working conditions. They say another bargaining session is expected next week, but the two sides are still far apart.

"The spirits are high, and we want to maintain our momentum, so our people are still ready to go, and they would love to get back to work, but they're making these decisions, and they'll stay out for as long as it takes to get what they want," said Derryl Hall, lead negotiator and staff representative for OAPSE/AFSCME Local 184.

For many drivers, the job is about more than transporting students to and from school.

Coburn said years of working with students have created deep connections within the community.

"Because we're counselors, we're teachers, we're grandparents. We're all of those things, and that's why I'm here, and that's why I stay," she said.

WCPO 9 reached out to First Student for an updated comment Friday but had not yet received a response.

Drivers say they plan to return to the picket line at 5 a.m. Monday as they await the next round of negotiations.