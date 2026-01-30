Parents left frustrated after Fairfield City Schools closes last-minute for transportation staffing shortage

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — A two-hour delay turned into canceled classes as Fairfield City School District announced Friday morning it would be closed due to "a transportation staffing shortage."

The district first announced Thursday afternoon that it would operate on a delay the following day, with no morning kindergarten or morning academy. Then, just after 7 a.m. Friday, the district posted on social media announcing the last-minute switch.

"We understand how disruptive last-minute changes can be for families, and we do not make this decision lightly," the district said. "Our priority is ensuring that students arrive at school safely and reliably. Thank you for your understanding."

Parent Benjamin Gifford had already prepared his sixth-grader for school at Creekside Middle School, which normally starts at 7:15 a.m.

"Somebody had actually posted on a Facebook community chat today that the school was shut down this morning," Gifford said. "I was up ready to get my kid ready, so I didn't even know about the shutdown until I was informed by Facebook this morning."

Gifford said his biggest concern is communication with the district. When asked if he hoped the district would explain why bus drivers didn't show up, Gifford expressed doubt.

"I would love it if they did," Gifford said. "I honestly don't think we're ever going to get that answer."

When contacted for additional information about why bus drivers did not show up, district officials said they have no further comment beyond the statement sent to families.