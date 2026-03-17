NASA confirms meteor caused loud boom across Northeast Ohio

Multiple people from across Northeast Ohio have called the News 5 newsroom to report hearing a loud boom.

A NASA spokesperson spoke with reporter Clay LePard, confirming the meteor was spotted near Medina.

According to the National Weather Service, the loud boom was caused by the meteor.

The latest GLM imagery (1301Z) does suggest that the boom was a result of a meteor. pic.twitter.com/CH7oJ4Q1OY — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) March 17, 2026

News 5 anchor Damon Maloney spoke with the National Weather Service and was told that early information is "suggesting that the boom was the result of a meteor" based on satellite imagery and lightning mapping technology.

Reports of the boom were heard from as far west as Norwalk and as far east as Pennsylvania.

One of our employees, Jared Rackley, caught this morning's meteor on camera from the Pittsburgh area. pic.twitter.com/2LdqOpChti — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) March 17, 2026

The reports began at 8:56 a.m.

News 5 will update this story when we learn more.