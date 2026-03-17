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NASA confirms meteor caused loud boom across Northeast Ohio

A News 5 viewer sent us this photo of the meteor that caused a loud boom heard across Northeast Ohio.
Meteor caught on camera
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Multiple people from across Northeast Ohio have called the News 5 newsroom to report hearing a loud boom.

A NASA spokesperson spoke with reporter Clay LePard, confirming the meteor was spotted near Medina.

According to the National Weather Service, the loud boom was caused by the meteor.

News 5 anchor Damon Maloney spoke with the National Weather Service and was told that early information is "suggesting that the boom was the result of a meteor" based on satellite imagery and lightning mapping technology.

Reports of the boom were heard from as far west as Norwalk and as far east as Pennsylvania.

The reports began at 8:56 a.m.

News 5 will update this story when we learn more.

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