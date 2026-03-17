KYTC: Northbound I-75 blocked by crash in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. — The northbound lanes of I-75 in Grant County, south of the I-71/I-75 split, are closed for a crash, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

KYTC said the northbound lanes of the highway are "expected to be blocked for several hours," in a 7:12 a.m. update.

The crash is around four miles north of the Dry Ridge exit; KYTC crews are working to get salt trucks to the scene to clear the road near the crash, the agency said.

Drivers should detour via Dixie Highway, but KYTC said delays should still be expected on the detour route.

Officials have not said whether anyone was hurt in the crash.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory Tuesday morning, until 9 a.m. for light snow that fell overnight. Some roadways became coated in snow, creating slick spots early Tuesday morning.