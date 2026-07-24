WEST CHESTER, Ohio — The Lakota Board of Education unanimously voted in June to place a 37-year, $223 million replacement bond issue on the November ballot.

The new 2.20 mill bond issue comes as an existing 2.23 mill bond is set to expire in 2028.

Board member Benjamin Nguyen said the replacement levy structure means Lakota is not responsible for any increase in property taxes.

"It's a replacement levy ... Lakota is not going to be responsible for any uptick in property taxes," Nguyen said.

The bond issue would cost approximately $77 for every $100,000 of home value. District leaders say the funding would renovate and expand buildings for grades six through 12 and build four new elementary schools.

Specifically, the plan calls for additions to East Freshman Campus, Plains Junior High and both high schools, while taking West Freshman Campus, Creek Side, Ridge and Adena offline.

WATCH: Lakota Local Schools is asking voters to approve a $223M bond issue this November

Lakota Local Schools approves $223M bond issue after larger plan failed

The total cost of the first phase is approximately $300 million, with the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission contributing 33%, leaving $223 million to be covered by the district.

Nguyen, the youngest member of the Lakota Board of Education and a former student at West Freshman Campus, voted against last year's larger bond issue. He said the previous proposal would have cost taxpayers roughly $1,000 per 100,000 in property value over 37 years and called for demolishing 10 buildings and constructing six new ones. He said enrollment projections used to justify that plan have since been revised downward by 20%.

"This Master Facilities Plan, I believe, is a very reasonable, forward-looking capital improvement plan that doesn't bankrupt our taxpayers while still making necessary investments in the future of our students, the future of our district and the education of all 17,000 students that we have to serve now and in the future," Nguyen said.

Lakota is one of Ohio's largest school districts, and enrollment is expected to keep growing. WCPO previously reported on conditions inside Lakota West Freshman Campus, including deteriorating facilities and overcrowded classrooms.

"It's not going to fall down on students tomorrow, but just long-term maintenance. I think a lot of people can agree with the fact that sometimes renovation is going to be more costly than demolition," Nguyen said.

If the bond issue passes, construction will be phased and will begin after bond funding is secured and Ohio Facilities Construction Commission funding is in place. District leaders plan to hold community forums to inform residents about the proposal ahead of the November vote.

Nguyen said he believes the lower price point will give voters a reason to engage more seriously with the plan this time.

"I remember campaigning last year. I said that we could probably get a plan for under $250 million, and I'm very proud of the plan the board has been working towards," Nguyen said.

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