Little Miami school board member calls for president's removal, police intervention at heated special meeting

MAINEVILLE, Ohio — A Little Miami Local Schools board special meeting turned into a clash between board president David Wallace and board member Wayne Seibert Tuesday evening.

Wallace called the meeting to order, while Seibert asked for a point of order.

Wallace went on to ignore Seibert's ask and press for a roll call. He asked the crowd to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance.

After Seibert learned he wasn't recognized, he looked to the police officer in the back of the room and asked, "Officer, would you remove this man?" while waving toward Wallace.

The officer didn't move to intervene.

WATCH: Board members clash in Little Miami school board meeting over classroom poster

School board meeting over controversial poster turns into clash between members

The call for police intervention in the meeting came on the heels of a controversial 4-1 vote last week to remove a poster showing pride symbols under the phrase "Hate Has No Home Here" from a classroom's wall.

The special meeting was called to draft and issue a statement clarifying why the board had to pass a motion removing the poster, but attention turned to Seibert, who argued the meeting should not have gone forward.

He said he wasn't given proper notice, citing Ohio's Sunshine Laws.

Seibert called for a vote to have Wallace removed as president of the board, but no other member stepped in to second his motion and the vote never happened.

The board did end up drafting a statement, but not everyone was pleased with the outcome.

We spoke to Marvin Stotz, who was in the small group of onlookers after the meeting.

Stotz told us he has grandchildren in the Little Miami Local Schools District, and expects lawsuits in response to the poster's removal order.

Sean wants to hear from you. You can contact him here:

"You can't have a multicolored flag? The U.S. Constitution has amendment number one. It's called freedom of speech, and they're trying to take it away," Stotz said.

The board voted to direct the superintendent to distribute their statement of reasoning via email to all district families and staff and post it on the official district Facebook and website.

We reached out to district administration for comment on the board's actions.

They declined interviews and issued the following statement:

"The Little Miami Board of Education voted during its meeting on Wednesday, February 25th, 2026, to remove the referenced classroom poster. The Board cited concerns regarding compliance with Ohio House Bill 8 in making its decision. We understand this issue has generated strong opinions in our community. Little Miami Schools remains committed to providing a safe, respectful, and supportive learning environment for all students."

Here is the full statement drafted by the board regarding the motion to remove the poster:

March 3, 2026 On February 25, 2026, the Board of Education made a determination regarding a specific classroom poster. The Board issues the following statement to clarify the scope and purpose of that decision and to address common questions. The decision was not based on the phrase “Hate Has No Home Here.” That message is fully consistent with our values. Board Policy 5780.01 does not ban any flag, image, viewpoint, or symbol. Rather, it establishes clear procedures to ensure transparency and protect parents’ rights when certain topics arise in the classroom. Board Policy 5780.01 and Ohio’s Parents’ Bill of Rights (House Bill 8) require parental notification and the opportunity to review and opt out when classroom materials, under the totality of the circumstances, go beyond incidental references and engage students on sexual concepts or gender ideology. Based on the specific circumstances presented and in accordance with Board Policy 5780.01 and Ohio law, the Board determined that the policy’s procedural requirements must be followed before the poster could remain in place. The Board’s action was procedural in nature and focused on ensuring compliance with applicable law and district policy. The Little Miami Board of Education remains firmly committed to providing a safe, respectful, and supportive educational environment for all students. The District does not tolerate bullying, harassment, or discrimination of any kind. The Board is equally committed to respecting the rights of parents as established under Ohio law. We value community input and encourage respectful participation at our public Board meetings. We appreciate the continued engagement of our community as we work together to support all students and families. Little Miami Board of Education.