Community leaders push for more funding to youth programs to combat city violence

CINCINNATI — Dozens of you came to our "Finding Solutions" event in Bond Hill focused on city violence. The message from neighbors was clear: violence prevention starts at a young age.

The panel at our discussion included faith leaders, police and community advocates. Attendees shared their perspective and experience on what's driving problems with violence.

“You ask, are there gangs? Boys 15, 16, that I talked to (say), 'My life is over with because I can’t get out of this gang,'" one resident said.

Citywide data shows violent crime is down 2.8% year-to-date, and the 2026 average is down nearly 9.5% compared to the three-year average.

Many people at our event agreed that there are a lot of groups already putting boots on the ground to help prevent violent crime.

WATCH: Neighbors shared why they feel preventing violence starts with investing in youth programs

Community leaders call for more funding for youth programs to curb violence

That includes the HBCU Literacy Hub in Avondale, co-founded by Eddie Hawkins, Latoya Turner and Elise Bowen.

“We wanted to build something that was going to inspire individuals," Hawkins said.

The group created a mural that follows part of the ground along South Avondale Elementary School.

Thursday, kids from Coleman Preparatory Academy in Louisville came to visit the HBCU Literacy Hub.

Asa Coleman, founder of the academy, said she started it to recreate the experience she had at Howard University for kids.

"Really, it's about them understanding that they have opportunities," Coleman said.

Hawkins said their goal is to educate kids on HBCUs and literacy initiatives through art, programming and community events.

"We know that literacy is key to everything that we do," Turner said.

The project opened in October as a way to show young kids the power they have with strong education.

Alex wants to hear from you. You can contact him here:

Hawkins said, along with the mural, they meet with kids to read and tutor them.

"An educated young person is less likely to make uneducated decisions," Hawkins said.

Hawkins, a former Cincinnati police officer, was at our event on Wednesday. He and other neighbors agreed that while the work is being done, there's not enough funding for hands-on organizations.

In September, Cincinnati City Council approved $5.4 million for public safety. A majority went to the police department and upgraded technology.

Hawkins said he knows that's important, but he also believes more should be invested in grassroots groups.

“Funding that goes on the front end, and when I say the front end, on the education, on young people, that’s less you’ll need from the police," Hawkins said.

Hawkins said he believes there needs to be collaboration from city leaders, neighbors and big corporations in the city.

He said figuring out ways to invest in the city's youth could help prevent problems before they start.

“If you want to get a young person to not pick up a gun, put something else in its place," Hawkins said. "They have to do more, because if they don’t, things are going to stay the way they are.”

If you'd like to learn more about the HBCU Literacy Hub and how you can help, click here.