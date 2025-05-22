How effective would a statewide phone ban be in Ohio classrooms? New CPS data gives us an idea

CINCINNATI — As Ohio classrooms mark the final days of this school year, students across the state could return in the fall to new policy changes surrounding cell phone use. That is, if Senate Bill 158 is enacted.

The proposed legislation passed the Ohio Senate last week in a 30-2 vote. If signed into law, it would require every Ohio public school to adopt a policy banning students from using cell phone during instructional hours.

The bill is now with an Ohio House committee and has previously garnered support from Gov. Mike DeWine.

“It’s clear that we need to get cell phones out of our classrooms,” DeWine said during an April press conference about SB 158. “The constant distraction of cell phones makes it nearly impossible for students to focus and learn. Not only do they negatively impact student performance, but they can also be harmful to kids’ mental and emotional health.”

Julie Sellers, president of the Cincinnati Federation of Teachers (CFT) said if passed, SB 158 would have little impact on Cincinnati Public Schools, given it already has enacted a cell phone bans in elementary schools, middle schools and high schools.

In August 2024, CPS Superintendent Shuana Murphy announced a cell phone policy for students in grades 7 through 12: phones must be stored in locked pouches.

The policy utilized Yondr pouches, which work as a magnetic locking system. When students get to school, they place their phone in a provided pouch. When it’s time for dismissal, they tap it against some of the unlocking bases. The device and the pouch are carried by the student the entire day.

"Teachers are telling me (they) are seeing tremendous gains with the kids. They said (students) are less distracted. They're focusing on their work longer and and that is a positive for everybody," Sellers said. "Most children will not see a difference. Most parents won't see a difference."

CPS leaders recently shared data with the Board of Education about the efficacy of the cell phone pouch policy. The school district found that 12 schools saw fewer ninth graders failing this year, a feat it attributed to Yondr pouches.

They also reported, based on a recently conducted survey, 100% of administrators and 78% of teachers saw improvements in student engagement after the policy rollout.

"It's kind of (a) hindrance if they can't reach their parents or their caregivers or guardians," Harman Kaur, whose son attends Walnut Hills High School, said. "I know a lot of kids in classrooms take pictures of notes and all that, which helps them. (At the) end of the day, technology is there to help."

Kaur said she understands both sides of the student cell phone debate but carries concerns about an outright ban, which is what her son is currently under.

"I don't think restricting phones or any type of social media or anything can really help kids perform better, but that's my personal opinion," she said. "(Students) should be able to reach out to their parents in case of an emergency."

We asked you to weigh in online in a Facebook post. As of the publishing of this story, the post has received over 1,400 responses.

Among those who wrote us expressing concern with or opposition to SB 158, the top comment was about students not having cell phones in case of an emergency.

"Keep the phones on them. On silent and not out. (If) they take them out, then the teacher has the phone for the rest of the class. Let them have a cell phone at lunch and for emergencies," Vincent Vega wrote.



"You can make whatever rules you want. My child will have a burner in his backpack at all times. Society has proven numerous times that they cannot protect children at school. I'm my child's sole protector," Kyle Price responded.



"Why can't there be a 'school' setting that a child's phone goes (on) during school hours? Outgoing emergency calls only," Karen Thompson wrote.



"Against. Let it be schools policy, not law. Let schools enforce poor use of phones like texting in class, but don’t take them away completely," John Stegeman wrote.



"Until I feel our government can keep our kids safe in schools, they have no business telling us we can’t send our kids with phones," Justen McDade wrote.

SB 158 supporters gave various reasons as to why they support the legislation. Overall, many linked cell phone bans to higher academic performances.

"For it! They are a distraction and they cause all sorts of issues. Kids use them to bully one another and they don’t focus on school work," Arden Devers wrote.



"I’m for it. Kids are there to learn, not (to) mention how many teachers waste their times explaining topics while they’re constantly on their phones. Smart phones aren’t for kids. Social media isn’t (intended) for kids or even teenagers. Get them a track phone. Turn off their data and WiFi. You can still contact emergency services when the phone data is off," Jeffrey Gilbert wrote.



"My kids have iPads in the classroom, so they will find another way to distract themselves. But yes no phones in school. It's so foreign for my teenager to say 'Hey! Can I use the phone to call my mom at school?'" Cathy Ord responded.



"I mean, I wasn’t allowed on my cell phone in high school back in 2000 to 2003. Not sure why kids these days are allowed?" Richard Joe wrote.



"I’m a school admin. We did this this year in Virginia and it has been a total hit. There have been less behavioral problems and students are reporting that it has been easier to focus because they know that they have to wait to get home before they can use their phone..." Arthur Gerstenmaier responded.

