How are Tri-State schools responding to the COVID surge?

CINCINNATI — As the spring semester starts, schools across the Tri-State are deciding whether to update COVID-19 protocols or move to remote learning. Here's the latest from local schools in the area:

Cincinnati Public Schools - While CPS has recommended temporary remote learning amid a surge in cases, the Board of Education has not taken any action. The district sent a survey to families asking if they prefer remote learning district-wide or on a school-by-school basis. For now, classes remain in-person. Masks are required for everyone and COVID vaccines are required for all staff.

Ft. Thomas Independent Schools - Masks are recommended for all students, faculty and staff inside Ft. Thomas Independent Schools. The district said it will make adjustments as necessary based on community rates or attendance.

Kings Local Schools - The Kings District requires masks for all students and staff in grades PreK-6. Masks are strongly recommended for the rest of the district.

Mason City Schools - Mason City Schools is in-person and the district said it does not have any plans to require masks at this moment, but could enforce masks "if the need arises."

Middletown City Schools - Masks will be temporarily required inside all school buildings Jan. 5 through Jan. 25. The district said the requirement will be revisited at its Jan. 24 Board of Education meeting.

Mt. Healthy City Schools - Students at Mt. Healthy Jr./Sr. High School will learn remotely Jan. 5-7 due to a significant number of COVID cases. Elementary students will remain in person at this time but receive their computer to take home Jan. 5.

Southwest Local Schools - In a letter to families, the district said it is strongly recommending masks for all staff and students.

Local universities have also announced changes as students prepare to return for the spring semester. UC announced it would transition to online operations Jan. 5 and return to in-person activities Monday, Jan. 24. NKU is delaying the start of classes until Tuesday, Jan. 18 while Xavier announced it will require masks.

WCPO 9 will update this list as more district release information.

