Hamilton Schools close due to COVID-19 staffing shortages

HAMILTON, Ohio — One of Butler County's largest school systems is closing down schools citing COVID-19-caused staffing shortages.

The 10,000-student Hamilton Schools will close its school buildings Wednesday due to a lack of teachers and classroom instructional assistants, said district officials on Tuesday.

In a notice sent this morning to school families, Hamilton Superintendent Mike Holbrook announced the closings, which will remain in place until Tuesday, Jan. 18.

“Staff illness has reached a critical level where staffing classrooms is no longer possible. Due to this challenge, Hamilton City Schools will be closed for students, and no remote learning will be required,” wrote Holbrook.

He said 170 teachers and classroom educational assistants were out sick today.

The city schools employ 800 teachers.

Holbrook said the city schools are now reflecting what area businesses are also seeing in regards to rocketing employee absences due to the rising number of cases of the COVID-19 Omicron virus variant.

“Hamilton City Schools and other local businesses and school districts have been negatively impacted by staff illness,” he said.

The temporary closing comes at a time when Hamilton Schools were already scheduled to be closed on Friday due to a professional training and development day for school instructors and also closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Hundreds of students in the district’s virtual learning program will not be impacted by the stoppage of in-person classes, he said. But all home student learning extracurricular activities are cancelled for Wednesday through Friday.

The previously scheduled Hamilton Board of Education meeting on Thursday is not cancelled.

Hamilton Schools are the first in Butler County to close live classes due to the recent jump in COVID-19.

Other districts, however, such as Lakota have warned school families of the possibility of such closings occurring as early as later this week.

