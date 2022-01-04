NKU delaying the start of classes an extra week due to COVID-19 surge

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Northern Kentucky University is delaying the start of its spring classes an extra week until Tuesday, Jan. 18.

School president Ashish Vaidya cited the record amount of COVID-19 infections and the rise in the regional transmission rates as the reasons for delaying the spring semester.

"Current regional case information is eye opening with record infections of 120 per 100,000 per day and higher throughout Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati," Vaidya said. "The regional transmission rate has risen to 1.3, which is also as high as we have seen."

Vaidya said the school will account for the lost week of school by having final exams a week after graduation. The delay starting spring classes will also affect summer classes, which will now start later than previously scheduled.

The school said it was delaying move-in day for the spring semester until Friday, Jan. 14. It's also asking faculty to include fewer in-person classes and use hybrid options. Vaidya said data he has looked at from across the country and the world, he expects the omicron surge to be over by the end of the month.

READ MORE

CPS proposes temporary learning amid COVID surge

Xavier to require masks, negative COVID test to start spring semester

WCPO: Over 300 CPS staff out with COVID on Monday

WCPO: Local hospitals suspending elective surgeries