Union: More than 300 CPS employees out with positive COVID-19 tests on first day back

CINCINNATI — On Cincinnati Public Schools' first day back from winter break, the teachers union reported more than 300 employees were out with positive COVID-19 cases.

Cincinnati Federation of Teachers President Julie Sellers said 37% of the empty classrooms were filled Monday. Sellers said the district was short on substitutes and central office staff members were called in to cover some classes.

COVID-19 protocols are on the agenda for Monday's Cincinnati Board of Education meeting. The district already requires masks for everyone and vaccinations for all staff members. A voicemail reminder was sent to all CPS parents Sunday night noting the number of COVID cases and the district's mask policy.

In other districts, like Mason City Schools, masks are not required when students return to school.

"We're learning how to be smart about living with the reality of COVID in our world," Mason City Schools Superintendent Jonathan Cooper said. "You can always wear a mask, that is something that we encourage you to do."

Cooper said the district is taking a case-by-case and class-by-class approach.

"When we had a few cases in a classroom, we decided — we looked at the whole situation, we worked with the local health department — we decided that whole classroom would be remote the rest of the week," Cooper said. "That's an example of strategic decision that uses data."

Some parents like Sarah Thomas, though, said they want to see something of a road map. Her stepdaughter, who attends the School for Creative and Performing Arts, stayed home as a precaution while she awaits a COVID test result. Thomas said when her daughter returns, she hopes CPS has answered some of her questions.

"Parents are posting on you know school Facebook groups, texting each other, emailing each other wondering what the protocols are," Thomas said. "Did the schools change protocol to match the new CDC protocol, are the schools able to get any tests in, are they equipping teachers with any equipment? Like, we don't have answers to any of those things."

Sellers did confirm CPS has adopted the Ohio Department of Health's policy of a five-day quarantine, and said teachers do not have to test negative to come back to work. Still, parents and teachers said they are hoping to find out more in Monday's meeting.

