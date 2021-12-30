Xavier to require masks to start spring semester

CINCINNATI — As COVID-19 cases skyrocket in the Tri-State, Xavier University announced masks will be required indoors to start the spring semester.

When students return Jan. 10, masks will be required in public, indoor spaces like classrooms and common areas. Masks will not be required while students are actively eating or drinking in dining halls or exercising in recreational areas. The school lifted its mask mandate Dec. 1 after reporting low COVID case counts and transmission rates.

All students are expected to get tested within 72 hours of returning to campus, and students who test positive are encouraged not to return to campus until they finish isolating. Booster shots are encouraged and available when Student Health Services reopens with regular hours Jan. 3.

Xavier announced vaccine requirements for the spring semester in August. Any students with an approved exemption will be required to participate in surveillance testing.

Ohio has seen a jump in its positivity rate, with Hamilton County Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman saying the Tri-State is closing on the pandemic's peak numbers from December 2020. Xavier said it anticipates more cases as the start of the semester overlaps with the reported spike.

RELATED: Xavier students work to reclaim 'normal' in first semester back on campus

RELATED: Xavier requires students to get COVID-19 vaccine before spring 2022 semester