'You can't silence us' | Xavier University students walk out to protest federal immigration enforcement

CINCINNATI — Students at Xavier University joined a growing movement of young people across the Tri-State area walking out of classes to protest federal immigration enforcement policies and show solidarity with immigrant communities.

About 50 students gathered around the Husman Stage for what marked the second demonstration of the year on the campus of more than 6,000 students. The walkout comes amid heightened concerns about immigration enforcement and its impact on campus communities.

"We are intentionally taking time and space away from our education and standing with immigrant and affected marginalized communities to show the administration we have skin in this game. We care enough," said Teagan Fowler, a senior who participated in the walkout.

Students are demanding stronger anti-ICE policies, restored safe spaces and increased support for those who feel unsafe on campus.

"We don't have the social infrastructure to talk about things, so that's why spaces like Take It On, and other student organizations that have come up recently, the 'ICE Out' prayer vigil a couple Mondays ago, are so important. People are craving that space to talk to understand what's going on, to exchange ideas with each other, disagree, in a brave, safe environment," said Folwer.

Earlier this week, Xavier students, faculty and staff held a "Let's Talk Minnesota" meeting aimed at preventing the violence seen in Minnesota from happening in the Tri-State.

During the demonstration, students sang songs including Woody Guthrie's "This Land is Your Land" and read testimonials from a secured hotline they created to support students and answer questions.

Due to hecklers attempting to disrupt the presentation, Legal observers were present to monitor the event.

Guana Lesniewski, a Guatemalan dual citizen, said immigration enforcement has impacted everyone's daily life, including people she loves.

"One of my classmates shared with me in class she's scared to talk because there's so many people saying they support ICE, and she's scared for her safety," said Lesniewski.

To close the demonstration, students took the stage, waving flags and holding signs condemning hate, singing in unity, and recreating elements from this year's Super Bowl finale.

"We actually care, and you can't silence us," Lesniewski said.

If you're a Xavier University student willing to share your testimony or seeking support, you can call the hotline at 773-245-6494.