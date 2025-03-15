University of Cincinnati under investigation by DOE for alleged mishandling of antisemitism complaints

CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati is under investigation by the Department of Education (DOE) for its alleged failure to adequately address complaints of harassment directed at Jewish students.

On Monday, the university received a warning from the DOE, reminding the university of its legal obligations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. Monday's letter comes after a two-year span of complaints.

"In colleges, universities, and K-12 schools, antisemitic protesters and antagonists have harassed and committed violence against Jewish students — denying them equal access to educational programs and activities," the letter reads. "Americans watched in shock as mobs of campus malcontents erected encampments, occupied buildings, and spit on, threatened, assaulted, and blocked Jewish students from going to class or traveling about campus freely."

The letter also says that the Biden Administration failed to "meet the moment" and reached "toothless resolution agreements with schools or (allowed) complaints to accumulate."

"Under the leadership of President Trump, the widespread violation of Jewish students' civil rights across campuses will end," the letter reads.

Read the full letter below:

DOE letter to University of Cincinnati 3/10/25 by webeditors

UC previously received a letter in December about a complaint filed on Nov. 17, 2023, "alleging since early October 2023 there was an increase in antisemitic incidents at UC, including defacement of the door of a Jewish fraternity house and verbal harassment of Jewish students."

Other complaints the university received include a student claiming Jewish students were being called "pigs" and other names while pro-Palestinian protesters walked across campus

This letter claims UC failed to adequately respond to the incidents of harassment, which led the Office of Civil Rights (OCR) to open an investigation on whether the school "failed to respond to alleged harassment of students on the basis of national origin (shared Jewish ancestry) in a manner consistent with the requirements of Title VI."

Learn more about the investigation in the video below:

University of Cincinnati under investigation for alleged failure to address anti-semitism complaints

According to the December letter, which was issued under the Biden Administration, a UC student claimed representatives from Jewish student organizations had reported the harassment, but the university's response was to "tell people how they could report discrimination and to have an increased police presence." Additionally, when that student went to report it to different departments, she only received a response from the university's undergraduate ombudsman, stating "she declined because she did not believe they could assist."

The letter also noted that the university provided conflicting information and failed to clarify policies regarding how to report discrimination and harassment based on national origin. ORC also found that the university presents further conflicting information in its policies, including definitions of harassment and who each policy applies to.

Read the full December letter below:

DOE Letter to University of Cincinnati 12/20/24 by webeditors

OCR also noted that UC expressed interest in resolving the complaints, leading to a resolution agreement. The university signed an enclosed resolution agreement, which was "in order to proactively enhance ongoing efforts to prevent discrimination and harassment."

Despite December's agreement under the Biden Administration, UC now faces possible federal funding cuts from the Trump Administration's Joint Task Force to Combart Anti-Semitism unless the school complies with its Title VI obligations.

WCPO 9 News reached out to the university about Monday's letter from the Trump Administration, but we have not heard back at this time.