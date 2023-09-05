UC police searching for suspect after sexual assault reported as off-campus housing

CINCINNATI — UC police are investigating a sexual assault that took place near campus at university-owned apartments.

In a message to students, UC Police Chief Eliot Isaac said officers are investigating a sexual assault that occurred between Saturday night and early Sunday morning at Bellevue Gardens. He described the suspect as a white male who has blue eyes and is around 6-foot-4 with a UC logo tattooed on his calf.

The news comes just days after a 24-year-old man was indicted on sexual battery, rape and robbery charges after officials said he posted as a resident adviser and raped a 17-year-old girl inside a UC residence hall.

Cincinnati police said Kadarius Short claimed to be an RA when he knocked on a girl's door in The Deacon, an apartment-style dorm near campus. Once inside, CPD said he allegedly strangled her with a phone charging cord, forced her onto her bed and raped her.

RELATED | $1.3 million bond set for man who allegedly raped, kidnapped 17-year-old while posing as RA in UC dorm

Short also took the girl's phone and tried to send himself money. When he couldn't, Short forced the girl to walk to an ATM and withdraw $400, which he took before running away.

In his message to students, Isaac noted that anyone on campus who is a victim of a sex- or gender-based crime but does not want to file a police report can go to the Office of Gender Equity & Inclusion. Staff is available 24 hours a day.

There is also a 24-hour Women Helping Women on-campus advocate hotline that students can call at 513-381-5610.

In non-emergency situations, people can call UCPD at 513-556-1111.