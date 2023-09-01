Man accused of raping girl in UC dorm indicted on two other sexual assaults

CINCINNATI — A man accused of posing as a resident adviser and raping a 17-year-old girl inside a University of Cincinnati residence hall now faces charges on two additional sexual assaults, according to a press release from the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office.

Kadarius Short, 24, has been indicted on three counts of sexual battery, three counts of rape, one count of aggravated burglary, one count of aggravated robbery, one count of robbery, one count of kidnapping and one count of strangulation. If convicted on all charges, he could spend up to 59 years in prison.

On August 24, police said Short claimed to be an RA when he knocked on the girl's door inside The Deacon, an apartment-style dorm near campus. He told the girl he was an RA investigating a noise complaint, using the ruse to get inside the girl's apartment. Once inside, he allegedly strangled her with a phone charging cord, forced her onto her bed and raped her. He also implied to her he was armed with a gun.

Short then took the girl's phone and tried to use apps on her phone to send himself $600. When that failed, he forced her to walk to an ATM and withdraw $400, which he stole before he ran away.

Prosecutors said the investigation into this attack revealed two additional attacks in which Short had sexually assaulted women.

Just two months prior, in June, Short met another 17-year-old girl on Facebook. The two were at the same party one night when the girl fell asleep; When she woke up, Short was raping her, prosecutors said.

In 2021, Short was once again at The Deacon, walking an 18-year-old woman home from a party, prosecutors said. When the woman fell asleep, Short sexually assaulted her, according to prosecutors.

"These young women were just starting their adult lives," said Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers in a press release. "Going away to college should be a time of hope and optimism. This man took that from his victims. They will never view the world the same way again."

Powers said prosecutors believe there could be more victims assaulted by Short who have not come forward yet. Anyone with information about Short can contact CPD detective Antonio Hamilton at 513.352.3542.