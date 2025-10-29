CPS: Carson School student involved in apparent hit-and-run while walking to school

CINCINNATI — A Carson School student was hit by a vehicle while walking to school Wednesday, a Cincinnati Public School (CPS) spokesperson said.

The spokesperson did not say where the student was walking when they were hit.

CPS said the student was taken to the hospital "as a precaution."

The driver did not stop after hitting the student, CPS said.

"Cincinnati Public Schools reminds drivers to be pay careful attention in school zones by obeying posted speed limits, traffic signals and watching for children. We remind all pedestrians, in this age of technology and distracted driving, to be extra mindful of drivers who may not be paying close attention," CPS said in a statement.