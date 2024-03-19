Watch Now
Cincinnati Public Schools board votes to consolidate bus routes in attempt to balance budget

School bus lot in Cincinnati
Paola Suro
Posted at 9:40 PM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 21:40:10-04

CINCINNATI — More changes are coming to Cincinnati Public Schools' transportation plan for the 2024-25 academic year.

In an attempt to balance the budget, CPS needs to cut slightly over $22 million. The district said they could cut transportation costs through a combination of options — consolidating routes, increasing the walking distance or moving some grades to Metro buses.

“Parents have been frustrated with the transportation issues in our district for a while now,” said parent Abby Friend, who attended the meeting.

Friend said her hope was that the district would think about what was best for the students — especially their safety as pedestrians.

The board voted not to increase the walking distance, which would have required students who live within 1.5 miles of the school to walk or find other transportation. The current distance is one mile.

While moving seventh and eighth graders Metro buses would have saved the district more than $9 million, CPS voted against the move.

