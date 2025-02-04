Frontier Airlines to add new nonstop flight from Cincinnati to the Dominican Republic

HEBRON, Ky. — Frontier Air will soon expand its summer travel season flights offered at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).

The airline announced it will be adding a nonstop flight from CVG to Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ) in the Dominican Republic starting May 17.

The new service will provide travelers with a direct connection to the Caribbean destination. Frontier Airlines said in a news release that this brings the airline to 18 destinations served from CVG.

The company said the introduction of this flight is expected to enhance travel accessibility between Cincinnati and the Dominican Republic, providing a budget-friendly option for travelers.

Learn more about the new flight below:

“Punta Cana is a beautiful and highly popular Caribbean vacation destination, and nonstop service from Cincinnati will make it easy, convenient and affordable for area residents to enjoy everything this tropical paradise has to offer,” said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design at Frontier Airlines, in the release.

The move is part of Frontier Air's expansion efforts to offer more affordable travel options to popular vacation spots.

The new flight to the Dominican Republic comes after Frontier introduced a flight to West Palm Beach that began in December and a flight to Sarasota from CVG that began in October.

Prices for the new flight to Punta Cana start as low as $99.