Frontier Airlines announces new flight from CVG to Florida

CINCINNATI — Frontier Airlines has announced a new nonstop flight to Florida.

The airline announced Tuesday that it will have a nonstop flight from CVG Airport to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

The flight begins Oct. 12, and it will operate weekly. The celebrate the new flight, Frontier is offering fares as low as $29, the airline said.

"Cincinnati has made us feel right at home as we have grown in the community, and we are delighted to offer affordable and convenient travel to sunny Sarasota just in time for the colder months," said Josh Flyr, vice president of operations and network design for Frontier.

The flight to Sarasota is Frontier's 20th route at CVG.

The new flight also comes after Frontier opened a crew base at CVG in May. The base is expected to employ 80 pilots and 160 flight attendents within its first year. Alongside other maitenance and airport positions, the Frontier base is projected to generate $27 million in local wages, the airline said.

"We are pleased to see another option for local travelers to get to Florida's Gulf Coast from CVG as this area continues to grow in popularity from our region," said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer at CVG.

You can click here to see all of Frontier's flights from CVG.

READ MORE:

Delta Airlines adds nonstop flight from CVG for Cincinnati Bengals game with Dallas Cowboys

Report: CVG named one of top worldwide airports for customer experience

Allegiant Air launches direct flight from Cincinnati to Melbourne, Florida