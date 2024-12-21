Frontier Airlines launches nonstop flight from CVG to West Palm Beach

HEBRON, Ky. — Wanting to escape the Ohio winters? Well, Frontier Airlines has a new flight to help you.

The airline launched a new nonstop flight from CVG Airport to Palm Beach International Airport. The service began Saturday and will be once a week.

"Our new ultra-low fare service will affordably connect Palm Beach-area consumers to three top destinations in the Midwest, as well as make travel to the Sunshine State more accessible for budget-savvy tourists across the country," said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design with Frontier Airlines.

The nonstop flight has launched with tickets as low as $39, as long as flyers meet certain criteria when purchasing their tickets. Here's how travelers can snatch the introductory offer price:



Buy their ticket 21 days in advance of their trip

Purchase the ticket by 11:50 p.m. on Jan. 11

Select a trip between Jan. 6-April 17

Avoid booking the trip during blackout dates, including Jan. 17-20; Feb. 14 and 16-17; March 7-9, 14-16, 21-23, 28-30; April 4-6 and 11-13.

The new flight to West Palm Beach comes after Frontier introduced a flight to Sarasota from CVG that began in October.

In December, the airline also introduced a loyalty program, including loyalty benefits, first-class seating and more.