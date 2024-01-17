Dunkin' replaces Starbucks, Bengals Bar & Kitchen replaces Outback at CVG Airport

HEBRON, Ky. — The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport is set to add seven new food and beverage concepts over the next year.

Concepts will be run and operated by SSP American and Tailwind Hospitality Inc. Two new restaurants will be located in Concourse A, with five in Concourse B.

Much of the replacements were scheduled to move in prior to 2020 but were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The remodeling and build-out of the new concepts are set to take place in the coming months, according to a CVG press release.

“Adding creative and new food and beverage options for travelers is critical to elevating the customer experience at CVG,” CEO Candace McGraw said in the release. “We look forward to working with SSP America and Tailwind Hospitality to roll out these concepts for our passengers.”

Bengals Bar & Kitchen

This contemporary sports bar — themed after the Cincinnati Bengals — is set to replace Outback Steakhouse in Concourse B. The menu will have food, beer and cocktails.

Dunkin‘

Dunkin’ is replacing Starbucks as CVG’s primary coffee vendor. Both Starbucks locations in Concourse A and B are on their way out.

Tap & Pour Gastropub

Replacing Covington Crossing in Concourse B, Tap & Pour will offer hand-crafted beers, local craft beers and freshly prepared dishes.

Carmella’s Modern Trattoria

This Italian trattoria concept is replacing Hop & Cask in Concourse B. The restaurant features a full-service bar, a chef-driven menu, and dishes made from scratch.

Taste of Belgium

This Cincinnati-based Belgian-inspired restaurant menu offers Belgian and American fusion dishes. Taste of Belgium is replacing The Local in Concourse A.

Sambazon

Currently a vacant space in Concourse B, Sambazon serves acai bowls with topping choices of fresh fruit, granola, and other items. Great American Bagel was the space’s previous tenant.