Woman now faces murder charge after dismembered body, cooked remains found in KY home

Editor's note: This story contains some graphic information that may be difficult to read.

A woman arrested after Kentucky State Police found her mother's dismembered body lying behind their Robertson County home on Oct. 9 now faces new charges.

Court records show 32-year-old Torilena Fields was scheduled for a court appearance Monday morning. However, she didn't appear because she had not yet been served a new indictment — which includes new charges filed against her.

According to her new indictment, Torilena now faces one charge of murder and one charge related to torturing a dog.

The indictment, filed Monday, says Torilena allegedly shot her mother, 68-year-old Trudy Fields, in the head then stabbed her multiple times. It also provides new details about the other charges Torilena had already faced: Obstructing governmental operations, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Kentucky State Police said in a release that troopers were called to a home on Brierly Ridge Road just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday after dispatchers received a call regarding a dead body.

Casting spells and cooked body parts: NKY woman in custody after mother's dismembered body found

When they got there, they discovered a dismembered body and multiple body parts cooked inside a stainless steel pot inside the oven at the Roberton County home. Torilena's indictment says the body parts in the pot belonged to Trudy.

Torilena "intentionally treated the corpse of Trudy Fields in a way that would outrage ordinary family sensibilities by ... dismembering ... the corpse of Trudy Fields and placing her head, hands, feet and forearms in a pot in the oven and heating them until they were charred," reads the indictment.

She also intentionally tortured and killed a dog, the indictment says.

A man who had arrived to work on Trudy Fields' property called Kentucky State Police last week when he said Fields did not answer the door when he knocked, the KSP citation reads.

Olivia Brock Trudy Fields in a photo provided by her family members

When he walked around to the back of the home to locate Fields, he told dispatchers he found a pile of hair that appeared to be Fields' along with a blood-stained mattress and drag marks in the grass.

The man told dispatchers he followed the drag marks to the backyard, where he found what he believed to be Fields' dismembered body lying in the grass.

KSP troopers said when they arrived, they did discover Fields' dismembered body lying near a blood-stained mattress. They also witnessed a blood-stained stick and another mattress on the back porch.

The man told KSP he had last seen Fields one day earlier when she accompanied them to her property gate. He said Fields and her daughter, Torilena, were the only people at the home and noted that Torilena was "casting spells on them and being confrontational," according to a police report.

The Kentucky State Police Special Response Team was called to the scene and a search warrant was obtained for the home. When they entered, KSP said Torilena refused to exit and had to be removed from the home following multiple uses of tear gas at around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

KSP said Torilena appeared to have blood on her face, hands and clothes.

A search of the home found multiple body parts cooked inside a stainless steel pot inside the oven. One of the mattresses near Fields' body also had multiple body parts and organs on it.

An autopsy was scheduled to be held Friday on Fields' body.