Casting spells and cooked body parts: NKY woman in custody after mother's dismembered body found

MOUNT OLIVET, Ky. — A 32-year-old woman is in custody after Kentucky State Police found her mother's dismembered body lying behind their Robertson County home Wednesday afternoon.

Kentucky State Police said in a release that troopers were called to a home on Brierly Ridge Road just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday after dispatchers received a call regarding a dead body.

A man who had arrived to work on Trudy Fields' property said Fields did not answer the door when he knocked. When he walked around to the back of the home to locate Fields, he told dispatchers he found a pile of hair that appeared to be Fields' along with a blood-stained mattress and drag marks in the grass.

The man told dispatchers he followed the drag marks to the backyard, where he found what he believed to be Fields' dismembered body lying in the grass.

When troopers arrived, they found Fields' dismembered body lying in the grass near a blood-stained mattress. They also witnessed a blood-stained stick and another mattress on the back porch.

The man told KSP he had last seen Fields one day earlier when she accompanied them to her property gate. He said Fields and her daughter, 32-year-old Torilena Fields, were the only people at the home and noted that Torilena was "casting spells on them and being confrontational," according to a police report.

The Kentucky State Police Special Response Team was called to the scene and a search warrant was obtained for the home. When they entered, KSP said Torilena refused to exit and had to be removed from the home following multiple uses of tear gas at around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

KSP said Torilena appeared to have blood on her face, hands and clothes.

A search of the home found multiple body parts cooked inside a stainless steel pot inside the oven. One of the mattresses near Fields' body also had multiple body parts and organs on it.

Torilena Fields is charged with obstructing governmental operations, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. KSP said more charges may be filed pending an investigation. She is currently being held at the Bourbon County Detention Center.