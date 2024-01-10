US Marshals arrest man wanted in fatal June 2023 crash on I-71

NEWPORT, Ky. — U.S. Marshals on Tuesday arrested a man wanted in a fatal crash from June 2023.

Austin Mason was wanted by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office for aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and vehicular assault after officials said he used a vehicle to kill one person and critically injure another on June 11.

Court documents show a grand jury indicted Mason in November, saying the 23-year-old caused the death of 54-year-old Todd Younger and caused serious physical harm to one other person during a crash on northbound I-71 near the Reading Road exit.

The indictment says Mason was in violation of Section 4511.19 of the Ohio Revised Code, which related to operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol. It also says he was driving without a valid driver's license.

The U.S. Marshals in Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) helped search for Mason, learning during its investigation Mason likely fled to Kentucky. He was located and arrested in Newport, and taken to the Campbell County Jail.

Cincinnati's SOFAST consists of officials from the Hamilton, Butler and Warren County Sheriff's Offices, as well as members of local police departments and the Department of Homeland Security/Immigration and Customs Enforcement.