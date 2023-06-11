CFD: 3 critically injured in I-71 North crash

CINCINNATI — Three people suffered critical injuries in a Sunday morning crash on I-71 North, the Cincinnati Fire Department said.

The crash occurred just before 2 a.m. at I-71 North at Reading Road.

Three people were involved in the crash, two of whom needed to be extricated. All three individuals were transported for treatment with critical injuries, the Cincinnati Fire Department said. Their current condition is unknown at this time.

The I-71 North exit at Reading was closed for several hours while officials cleared the scene.

It is unclear at this time, how many vehicles were involved in the crash. No cause for the crash has yet been released,

The Cincinnati Police Department Traffic Division is actively investigating the crash.