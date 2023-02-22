Watch Now
Man dies at hospital after Avondale shooting Monday night

Posted at 1:20 PM, Feb 22, 2023
CINCINNATI — A 28-year-old man shot late Monday night died from his injuries the next day, according to Cincinnati police.

At around 11:45 p.m. Monday night, police were called to the 2900 block of Reading Road for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found Terrance Bartlett suffering from a gunshot wound.

Bartlett was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died on Tuesday.

Cincinnati police said the investigation into his death is ongoing. Police have not provided any information about a suspect.

