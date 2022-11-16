Cincinnati police seeing increase of 'glock switches' in firearm seizures

CINCINNATI — Law enforcement has seized an increasing number of "glock switches" in the Cincinnati area over the last six to eight months, Cincinnati police said.

"Glock switches" or auto sears are devices no bigger than a dime that convert pistols into machine guns or automatic weapons.

Cincinnati Police Lietenant Eric Vogelpohl said these modified weapons fire 30 rounds in two-and-a-half seconds. Vogelpohl is also the commander of CPD's Crime Gun Intelligence Center (CGIC).

Glock switches have been a trend nationally, as well.

U.S. Border Patrol agents seized four of the devices in New York City this month. Agents found them in a package shipped from China to someone in Englewood, Ohio. That case remains under investigation.

In Cincinnati, CPD's 40 officers are paired with partners from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in CGIC investigations. They track and trace shell casings from any type of shooting whether there is a victim or not.

According to the ATF, these modifiers are sold online by traffickers or 3D printed.

"It's just dangerous for everybody," he said. "These kids and adults are shooting these guns, shooting multiple, multiple rounds in a short period of time and they're not just hitting their target. They're hitting unintended targets as well. That's a problem."

Just having one is a federal crime and authorities plan to deal stiff punishment.

Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser said he is concerned enough that he plans to involve the U.S. Attorney's Office should law enforcement bring him a case.

"The person or persons involved with these switches will be charged federally, that's the hope," Vogelpohl said.

