Police search for person of interest after bullets left outside Ross High School

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Ross Township police are looking for a person of interest after six unspent rounds of .22 caliber ammunition were located near the main entrance of the Ross High School event center.

Ross Township Police Chief Burton Roberts said his investigators are using video from the school's security cameras to try and track down a man. The video shows the man pull up to a door of the event center at about 5:35 p.m. Sunday and walk a short distance before leaving something near the entrance.

The video image is too grainy to identify the license plate of car. Roberts said he is asking the public to help identify this individual.

“It looks like somebody in their 70s pull into the parking lot … drives straight up to the event center, turns on his hazards … walks up to the event center front door, puts down the bullets and leaves,” Roberts said. “He leaves no notes, no statement … and just leaves.”

School officials said classes are being held as normal, however there is extra police presence on the shared high school and middle school campus.

The Ross Township Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the police department at 513-863-2337.

READ MORE

Hamilton native, Vietnam veteran, former FBI agent killed while riding bike in Colorado

Ross High School swimmer has a new perspective on life after cancer remission

Ross School officials list potential cuts if tax levy fails