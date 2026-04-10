'Predatory' Batavia Township man gets $750K bond for allegedly preying on 5-year-old child at day care

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An 18-year-old Batavia Township man faced a Clermont County magistrate Friday morning on multiple felony charges tied to the alleged sexual abuse of a 5-year-old child at the day care where he worked.

Magistrate Jessica Little set Christopher Helmer's bond at $750,000 following prosecutors' request.

"Your honor, that bond is necessary to protect the victim, in this case, and the community as a whole," Prosecutor Robert Barbato said.

Helmer was arrested outside his home on March 26 following an investigation by Clermont County deputies and Pierce Township police. He was initially booked for tampering with evidence after investigators said he deleted photographs of the child from his phone before being interviewed.

On Tuesday, Pierce Township police charged Helmer with three additional counts:



One count of gross sexual imposition

One count of grooming

One count of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor

WATCH: Bond set for Batavia Township man accused of preying on 5-year-old child at day care

Bond set for man accused of preying on 5-year-old child at day care

The Pierce Township Police Department said it received a report from staff at the Jelly Bean Junction location in Amelia after a staff member allegedly saw Helmer engaging in inappropriate conduct with a child.

"A staff member witnessed the defendant kissing a 5-year-old student on the lips. When confronted, defendant admitted his conduct and was immediately fired from that facility," Barbato said. "When interviewed by detectives following that disclosure, defendant again admitted to kissing the 5-year-old multiple times and revealed that he had a special interest in the child, a sexual infatuation with the child."

Jelly Bean Junction immediately separated Helmer from the students, according to police. He was interviewed by management and fired.

The student's parents, the Pierce Township Police Department and Clermont County Children's Protective Services were all contacted, according to police.

Among Helmer's charges is grooming, a relatively new crime in Ohio. Ohio House Bill 322, known as the "Grooming Offenses Act," went into effect on April 9, 2025, making it a criminal offense for an adult to engage in a pattern of conduct designed to prepare a minor for sexual activity.

In court Friday, Barbato told the magistrate that Helmer's grooming behavior was the most concerning aspect in the case.

"Which can really be described as predatory," Barbato said. "By attempting to build rapport with the victim's mother through social media messaging, trying to establish trust, communicating with the victim's mother about the victim and how he feels about the victim," Barbato said.

Court documents show Helmer told investigators he "liked the child more than others." He allegedly Googled the 5-year-old's home address and tried to offer the family babysitting services.

Investigators said Helmer had multiple photos of the victim on his phone, as well as photos and videos of child sexual abuse material.

Barbato said Helmer also possessed material indicating other alarming interests.

"Investigators also found evidence on his phone of him sexualizing and fetishizing items related to juveniles, such as sexual deviant behavior with diapers," Barbato said.

Police said additional charges could be added when the cases go before a grand jury. His next court date is set for April 20.