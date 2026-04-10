Police: Pierce Township preschool teacher arrested after report of allegedly kissing student

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An 18-year-old Pierce Township preschool teacher was arrested Thursday on multiple charges including grooming, according to police.

Police said Christopher Helmer, of Batavia Township, is charged with the following:



One count of gross sexual imposition

One count of grooming

One count of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor

Helmer was initially arrested last month for tampering with evidence, according to police.

The Pierce Township Police Department said it received a report from staff at Jelly Bean Junction, a daycare in the township, on March 26. The report said Helmer was seen allegedly kissing a 5-year-old student.

Jelly Bean Junction separated Helmer from the students immediately, according to police. He was interviewed by management and fired.

The parents of the student, the Pierce Township Police Department and Clermont County Children's Protective Services were all contacted, according to police.

A detective spoke with staff members and the parent of the student before interviewing Helmer.

During the interview, police said Helmer admitted to kissing the student on the mouth. He also admitted to "deleting digital photographs of the student" in anticipation of being interviewed by police.

Police said the detective notified the Clermont County Sheriff's Office about the deleted photographs, and the sheriff's office arrested Helmer for tampering with evidence on March 26.

Thursday, Pierce Township police and the Clermont County Sheriff's Office filed the charges mentioned above. Police said additional charges could be added when the cases go before a grand jury.