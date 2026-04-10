'History makers' | University of Cincinnati students set to launch satellite after series of delays

CINCINNATI — As the Artemis II crew returns from a historic 10-day mission, the University of Cincinnati's own student aerospace organization is gearing up for a launch of its own.

The student aerospace organization, CubeCats, built Ohio's only student-led satellite. The 10-year project crossed the finish line in January and is about the size of a tissue box.

The launch has been delayed several times while students wait to send their satellite to the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral.

Now, the launch is scheduled for Saturday morning.

CubeCats president, Nathan Nguyen, along with Program Manager Samuel Kohls and executive team member Mike Carovillano, who is pursuing his MBA at the university's Lindner College of Business, helped complete the design.

WATCH: We spoke to members of the team about the launch earlier this month

UC students prepare to launch Ohio's only student-led satellite to space station

The satellite will help astronauts on future missions to the moon and Mars.

We spoke with Kohls earlier this month about the project.

"We're trying to test out the best material to block out radiation as everyone is trying to get to Mars and beyond," Kohls said. "We want to make sure that our astronauts and everyone that's traveling to these faraway places is able to not have any sort of radiation illnesses."

Mayor Aftab Pureval, a former Bearcat, issued a message to the team Friday ahead of the launch.

Pureval called the group "history makers," noting the project is the first student-led launch in Ohio history.

"We are so incredibly proud of you. Innovation, progress and imagining a future that doesn't yet exist, but the fact that you're fashioning it is exactly what Cincinnati is all about. Couldn't be prouder of you and prouder to be your mayor," Pureval said.

In a release Friday, the organization said the video served as an "emotional boost" for students.

"Students said the message meant a great deal to the team, especially after a stressful week of schedule changes and long days of waiting," the release said.