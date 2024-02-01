Police search for 14-year-old involved in 2 violent attacks in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Police are searching for a teenager involved in two violent attacks in downtown Cincinnati.

Romero Holloway Jr., 14, is wanted in connection to two assaults that took place within blocks of each other on consecutive days. The first assault took place on Jan. 23 near the intersection of E. 6th and Walnut streets. A group appears to jump a man from behind, kicking him to the ground and stealing some of his belongings.

The next day, police said a group of teens were captured on surveillance cameras attacking a 15-year-old just one block away near the intersection of E. 5th and Main streets. Neither of the people assaulted had life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police announced Wednesday they were searching for Holloway and a 16-year-old girl in connection to both assaults. WCPO is no longer naming the 16-year-old as she is in custody and no longer wanted.

Cincinnati police said two people — 18-year-old Jadin Shaw and another 14-year-old boy — have been arrested in connection to the first assault. Both are charged with robbery, according to their incident report.

According to court records, both Shaw and the 14-year-old were released by a juvenile court judge with an electric ankle monitor. Cincinnati's FOP president and the Hamilton County prosecutor have criticized judges for lenient policies.

"What we're seeing is that (suspects) are being charged with violent felonies and they're going to court and they're getting very very small bonds until they go through the court process and they need to be held accountable. There has to be consequences for even being charged with these crimes, especially when they're on video," FOP president Ken Kober said.

Anyone with information on Holloway or the assaults can contact CPD Det. Blank at 513-352-5442 or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.